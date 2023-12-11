Molino lifts MLS Cup with Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew's Kevin Molino, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the MLS Cup on Saturday at Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio. -

Former Soca Warriors playmaker Kevin Molino tasted success with his club Columbus Crew on Saturday night, as they clinched the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final with a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC (LAFC) at the Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Molino, 33, came off the bench in the first minute of stoppage-time, and was able to celebrate with his teammates as they held off LAFC to lift the trophy.

The Crew struck twice in quick succession in the first half through a 33rd minute penalty by Cucho Hernandez and a 37th minute goal by Yaw Yeboah. Denis Bouanga then pulled back an item for LAFC in the 74th minute, but the team featuring veterans such as Carlos Vela and former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini could not get a next goal to force extra time.

Molino also featured from off the bench in the Conference final on December 2, with his pinpoint cross from the left helping to set up Chtistian Ramirez's winning goal in a 3-2 extra time victory over FC Cincinnati.

On September 1, 2023, Molino announced his surprise retirement from the TT men's football team. Fondly known as "Nash," Molino scored 23 senior team goals for TT and was the team's captain at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.