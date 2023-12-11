Lewis wants Harvard sporting renaissance

The Harvard Club president Brian Lewis, right, with Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, centre, and Harvard member Roger McLean at the club's anniversary celebrations on Saturday in Port of Spain. Photo courtesy Joan Rampersad Facebook -

PRESIDENT of The Harvard Club Brian Lewis wants the organisation to return to its past glory and rise to the pinnacle again in football and cricket. Lewis was speaking during Harvard's 80th anniversary celebrations at the club's headquarters in St Clair on Saturday.

In his speech, Lewis said Harvard has done its part in serving TT. He said, "Eighty years of a legacy of changing lives with sport and culture; 80 years of excellence and rich history. The Harvard Club is a national treasure and landmark; an iconic TT cultural, sport and social institution with real history built, maintained and sustained by the pride and passion of its members over the past 80 years."

Lewis said Harvard once produced stellar teams in multiple sports.

"Return Harvard Club teams to local cricket and football competition. In recent years only the Harvard rugby and hockey teams are in national league competitions. Rugby, since joining 25 years (ago), is today what cricket was at one time to Harvard."

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and former West Indies youth captain Zaheer Ali are two cricketers the club has produced.

Mayor of Port of Spain Chinua Alleyne, who delivered the feature address, said Harvard was always a place he was familiar with grown up nearby. "For many of you, my face may not be a familiar one, but let me tell you that I am very familiar with this place. I am very familiar with some of the faces I am seeing in the audience."

As a child in the 1990s, Alleyne said he was encouraged to join Harvard along with his older brother Konata. "There was no space dearer to us, more positive than right here at the Harvard club.

"I want to give my personal thank you not only to Mr Waaz (Hosein), my personal thank you to (cricket coach) Zafar Khan and to all the others that played a role in moulding myself, played a role in moulding all of the young people of Port of Spain and environs that have passed through this club for the past 80 years."

On Saturday, six Harvard members were given life membership to the club for their dedication. They include Hosein, Anthony Loregnard, Kenneth Franco, Indar Ramgoolam, Ian Monteil and Stephen Small.

Alleyne said Harvard also encouraged him to be a party promoter before taking up his role as mayor, as he would often hear music from his home when the club held parties.

As Mayor of Port of Spain, Alleyne said he will be available to help the club. "This space is so important that I want to give you the commitment that whatever support I can give...to the continued growth and development of the Harvard club, whatever support we can give to the continued growth and development of sacred spaces you have our commitment, you have the assurance that we would lend every bit of support that we can to assure that the Harvard Club sees 80 years, and 80 years more."

Former Soca Warriors goal-keeper Shaka Hislop became an honorary member of Harvard on Saturday.

Hislop, who represented TT at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, played for Harvard as a youngster.

Hislop could not attend the anniversary function, but Lewis said the former goal-keeper was honoured to be recognised.

Reading a comment from Hislop, Lewis said, "I must admit that Harvard taught me a great deal. It's a great club for mentoring. It was there I got my social grounding as a boy and I would forever be grateful for the club for the role it played in my life."

Lara is also an honorary member of the club.