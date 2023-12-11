ICC to introduce stop clock in Windies, England T20 series

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's captain Jos Buttler during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday. - AP PHOTO

THE International Cricket Council (ICC), in an effort to complete One Day International and T20 matches faster, will use an electronic clock that will penalise the fielding team for time wasting.

The new system will make its debut during the first T20 international between West Indies and England on Tuesday at Kensington Oval, Barbados at 6 pm.

The electronic clock will be introduced on a trial basis in ODIs and T20Is between December 2023 and April 2024. Approximately, 59 international fixtures will come under its purview.

An ICC statement said, "Under clause 41.9 of the revised men's ODI and T20I playing conditions, which deals with provisions against time wasting by the fielding side, the clock has been added under sub-clause 41.9.4.

"The fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the expiration of the previous over. An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed at the ground."

The stop clock aims to restrict the amount of time taken between overs. Failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed will attract two warnings and an eventual five-run penalty.

There are instances where the fielding teams would not be penalised if more than 60 seconds have passed. If a new batsman comes to the wicket between overs, an official drinks break is taken, a player has to be treated for an injury or any time lost is beyond the control of the fielding side no penalties will be given.