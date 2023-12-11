Brydens Code Black offers black BMW giveaway

One lucky consumer will win a fully loaded BMW 3 Series in the Johnnie Walker Code Black consumer promotion. -

BRYDENS, the local distributor for Diageo products, including the Johnnie Walker range of Scotch whisky, has upped the ante for its loyal customers, offering a sleek BWM 3 Series as part of its Code Black promotion.

Starting December 1, a weekly winner of $1,000 cash will be drawn until January 31, when the winner of a jet-black BMW is drawn and announced publicly.

Brydens' commercial manager of premium beverages, Daylene Raghoobar-Nandlal, said it’s one of the biggest post-pandemic promotions launched under the Johnnie Walker brand.

She was speaking with Business Day at the promotion's launch on December 1.

"The promotion exclusively focuses on the Johnnie Walker portfolio," she said. "In the past, we would have focused on Johnnie Walker Black, but now this is the entire range."

Brydens premium beverages manager Christopher De Verteuil said the scale of investment in this promotion reflects the group's growth outlook, offering bigger, bolder executions to engage and excite the consumers who enjoy the brands.

The seven-week-long promotion is designed to carry the momentum from Christmas into the Carnival season.

“In February, Johnnie Walker will be very present in some of the big, major events for the season,” De Verteuil announced.

Raghoobar-Nandlal said there is a simultaneous drive to promote responsible consumption of alcohol.

“Both brands – BMW and Diageo – align, where we also both promote responsible drinking.

“So that’s why you’ll see the sober zones as well, and for any (promotions) we do, it's all about responsible drinking. Don’t drink and drive – that’s one of the clear messages we want to put through. We want that message to be at the forefront,” she said.

This year Brydens celebrated 100 years in business.