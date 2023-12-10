Windies end 25-year ODI curse vs England

West Indies celebrate victory over England in an ODI series, which concluded Saturday at Kensington Oval, Barbados. PHOTO COURTESY CWI -

West Indies secured their first One-day international (ODI) home series win over England in 25 years on Saturday, as they got an exciting four-wicket result in the third and decisive match at Kensington Oval in Barbados, to take the series 2-1.

In a rain-affected match, England got to 206 for nine in 40 overs after being sent in to have first strike. The Windies were then set an adjusted target of 188 in 34 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis method (DLS).

A 76-run partnership for the second wicket between Alick Athanaze (45 off 51 balls) and Keacy Carty (50 off 58 balls) set the hosts well on their way after the early dismissal of Brandon King for one. However, a brilliant spell of three for 22 by off-spinner Will Jacks brought England right back into the contest as WI were reduced to 135 for six in the 26th over. Jacks accounted for Shimron Hetmeyer (12), Sherfane Rutherford (three) and a set Carty in consecutive overs.

Romario Shepherd (41 not out off 28 balls) and debutant Matthew Forde (13 not out off 16 balls) took the Windies over the line with an unbeaten seven-wicket stand of 56, with the pair combining to take a game-defining 24 runs off the 31st over bowled by Gus Atkinson (two for 58). Shepherd hit three sixes in his knock as the hosts got over the line with 14 balls to spare.

Forde, who had impressive figures of three for 29, was adjudged man-of-the-match. Windies captain Shai Hope won the player of the series award.