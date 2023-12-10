Volleyball coach aquitted of sexual assault charge

LOCAL volleyball coach Kanhai 'Coach Perry' Sirjoo, who was accused of sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl in 2008, was aquitted by a Port of Spain jury who found him not guilty of the alleged offence.

It took a nine-member jury just under 30 minutes to return the verdict in favour of Sirjoo who was on trial before Justice George Busby at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

It was Sirjoo’s second trial for the same offence.

In 2018, his first trial before then-High Court judge, Justice Gillian Lucky, was aborted. It was alleged to have assaulted the girl while taking her measurements for a volleyball uniform.

According to the State's case, on December 4, 2008, Sirjoo went to the girl's home and informed her he had been permitted by her mother to take her measurements.

At the time, the child's mother was not at home, but the girl's brother and uncle were there.

It was alleged that while taking her measurements, Sirjoo directed the child to pull down her underwear. It was also alleged the girl did so but after pulling it back up, Sirjoo, 57, assaulted her after pulling her underwear aside.

At trial, the girl's uncle and brother gave evidence but said they did not witness the alleged assault. Sirjoo did not give evidence at the trial,

He was represented by attorneys Karunaa Bisramsingh, Kelston Pope and Susan Kalipersad. The State was represented by attorneys Daneia Mayers and Ayoola George.