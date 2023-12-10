Toco man to appear in court on gun charges
A Balandra man is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday, on a charge of possession of a homemade shotgun and a 12-gauge cartridge.
Police said Gerald Joseph, 40, a labour of Toco Main Road, was charged on Friday, by Cpl Andrews of the Toco police station.
In a statement, the police said police executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a house in Balandra at 1.35 pm where they allegedly found a shotgun and ammunition.
The operation was coordinated by acting Insp Sankar, supervised by Sgt Edwards and included officers from the mounted and canine branches.
