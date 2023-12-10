Saltwater Solutions gets gold

In this 2019 file photo, the Saltwater Studios team won an ADDY for Newsday’s We Take You Further print campaign.

Saltwater Studios (Caribbean) Ltd has won a gold award at the seventh annual American Advertising Federation District (AAF) four Angel Awards for art direction.

The award ceremony, which recognises outstanding advertising for charitable causes in Florida and the Caribbean, celebrated Saltwater Studios' impactful campaign, "Full Steam Ahead," designed for Standard Distributors to promote breast cancer awareness.

Mike Weber, founder and chair of the Angel Awards competition, extended congratulations. Weber expressed inspiration at witnessing the diverse causes and organisations serving communities, emphasising the importance of recognising and celebrating agencies crafting remarkable campaigns that shed light on impactful service initiatives.

Stephanie Herndon, Governor of AAF district four, shared her sentiments, saying, "It is an honour to recognise and celebrate the agencies crafting stellar campaigns that shine a light on these impactful service initiatives." She added the event leaves attendees with teary eyes and a full heart.

Weber highlighted the campaign's commitment to using their platform for good, recognising public service advertising, unlike traditional campaigns focused on selling products, aims to evoke an emotional response. He underscored the importance of creating campaigns that resonate emotionally with the audience.

In celebrating exceptional work for charitable causes, the Angel Awards not only applaud industry expertise in addressing community issues but also honour advertising excellence..