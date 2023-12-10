Presidential Christmas party

Each child got the opportunity to meet Santa and collect their gift. -

Over 300 children were hosted by President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC, from various primary and special schools at The President's House for their first children's Christmas party recently.

The children, aged between 7-10, came from Autism Support Network TT, Belmont Girls RC Primary School, Belmont Government Primary School, Cascade School for the Deaf, Down Syndrome Family Network, Immortelle Learning Centre, Melville Memorial Girls' Anglican Primary School, Our Lady of Assumption Boissiere RC Primary School, St. Ann’s RC Primary School, St Margaret’s Boys Anglican Primary School and Wharton Patrick School.