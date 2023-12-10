NH celebrates 8th Contractor of the Year award

The Ministry of Health Administrative Building at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

NH International (Caribbean) Ltd is celebrating its eighth win of the Contractor of the Year award by the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association (TTCA).

The award was presented for "large building construction wxcellence" for the recently opened Ministry of Health’s administrative building at Queen’s Park East, Port of Spain.

The award was announced at the TTCA’s 55th Anniversary and Contractor of the Year awards last month.

The project was judged on a series of criteria including management and teamwork, planning and ingenuity, construction/workmanship and health, safety, and the environment.

The Ministry of Health Administrative Building is a modern and energy efficient eight (8) storey office structure which can house over 1000 employees, NH said in a statement.

"It is the first local Build Own Lease Transfer (BOLT) agreement between NH and its clients, the Ministry of Health and the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago (UDECOTT).

Following the building’s sod turning in 2020, Elias explained that the BOLT agreement would save the country hundreds of millions of dollars since the ministry would pay towards owning the building rather than towards rental fees.

For this project, Elias also assembled the best local design team to create the most energy efficient and cost-saving building.

Additionally, NH used a special reinforced concrete frame during construction to ensure the building’s longevity.

This increased the use of local resources, reduced the need for foreign exchange, increased the structure’s earthquake resilience and reduced construction time and costs, the contractor said.