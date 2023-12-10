Makeda Bain, Jack Brown set the pace at RBC tennis

Junior tennis player Makeda Bain. - Newsday File Photo

MAKEDA Bain and Jack Brown were among those who set the early pace on day one of the RBC 47th Junior Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Saturday.

Players will feature in both singles and double events in various age groups.

Bain, who is one of the favourites to win the girls' 14 and Under singles title, made a statement in her opening match with a 4-0, 4-0 win over fellow TT player Charde Sylvester in a round-robin match. Robin matches will be played, before the best players advance to the knockout phase.

In other girls' Under-14 matches, Karissa Mohammed of TT defeated St Lucian Amia Marie 4-0, 4-2, Antiguan Jolie George-Alexander got past TT's Cherdine Sylvester 5-4, 4-1 and Lily Mohammed emerged with a 4-1, 5-3 win over TT team-mate Cyra Ramcharan.

A lot of matches were played in the boys 14 and Under category. Brown was out the blocks quickly winning his first match 4-0, 4-0 over Josh Mohammed in a match between two TT players. Other early winners were Guyanese Jose Rodrigues, TT's Gabriel Mansoor, Darius Rahaman (TT) and Alhil Cyril (St Lucia).

Over 130 players will compete during the tournament which ends on Thursday.