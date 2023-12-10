I believe in Santa Claus

Mr and Mrs. Claus at The Grant-A-Wish Foundation, 10th Santa Claus Parade, Queen's Park Savannah in this file photo. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: How can an adult believe that one man can travel to every home in one night delivering presents to every good child in the entire world? Given the time differences, how can this man reach just before midnight in every community. It must take a person who lacks basic common-sense and general knowledge to believe in Santa Claus.

I believe in Santa Claus because it requires one to look beyond the realities of today and enter a different world. A world where people believe in the impossible, where people see the goodness of mankind, of giving gifts and spreading joy, of remembering children and their innocence, of music and beauty.

Santa Claus speaks to that moment when the Christmas season comes to an end, the birth of Christmas Day. Families gather around a decorated tree and for a moment they forget the ills of the world around them. They are filled with new excitement, with wondering what is there in that present. The children are so excited that they count the moments until Christmas morning. The parents’ entire year of hard work and sacrifice is now paying off as they see the joy they have created among their family. It is a moment of true happiness.

Mankind desire to give, to spread joy, to make someone happy is all encapsulated in the image of one man. He is not a handsome, strong man with bulging muscles, he is not boastful, he is an average human, slightly overweight, with a large tummy, not tall or short, but he is full of happiness, simplicity, and the spirit of giving. All that we wish humans can be is in the image of Santa Claus. Selflessness and compassion, and the recognition of the birth of a spiritual being that brings hope to a people.

It is said that at the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, the sun seems to remain buried in the south for the next three days and rises to begin the journey north on Christmas Day. From Christmas Day the days begin to get longer, and it inspires hope for warmer days and the spring when things will once again come to life and a people can expect another harvest before the winter returns. Christmas and Santa are more than the birth of the Christ child. It speaks to every human being recognising if only for a moment that giving is more rewarding than receiving or stealing. That love and music, decorations and sharing time with others is better that our selfishness. It represents new beginnings.

As we are continually engaged with the news of the day, wars, famine, climate change, murders, injustice, and the selfish desires of mankind, perhaps it may be wise to turn off that glimpse of reality and remember the expectations of a visit from Santa Claus.

Let us pause for a moment to think of the possibilities that Christmas and Santa allows us to imagine. I believe in Santa Claus. Do you?

God Bless Our Nation.

Steve Alvarez

via e-mail