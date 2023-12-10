Holder, Mayers, Pooran turn down WI central contracts

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder. - AP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday confirmed the list of centrally contracted men's and women's players for the 2024 season, with all-rounder Kyle Mayers and former captains Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran declining offers according to a CWI release.

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the US in June 2024, the aforementioned trio have confirmed their availability for the T20 international (T20I) format. The trio were unavailable for West Indies' three-match One-day international (ODI) series versus England, which concluded at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. The Windies won the series 2-1.

Holder, Mayers and Pooran were all named in the West Indies' T20I squad to face England in a five-match series which bowls off at the Kensington venue on Tuesday.

Hard-hitting Jamaican allrounder Andre Russell, who received a call-up to the T20 team after a two-year absence, is not among the contracted players. West Indies' Test vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood, who has played 56 Test matches, was also excluded from the list of contracted players.

A total of 14 players in the men's setup have been contracted, with the quartet of Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Gudakesh Motie receiving offers for the first time.

West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said, "With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two head coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go.

"The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil."

Haynes said emphasis was also put on the West Indies' two-match Test series away to Australia next month, as well as a three-match Test tour to England in July. For the ODI format, Haynes said, "We look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup 2027."

Fifteen players in the women's setup have been contracted, with Sheneta Grimmond and 19-year-old St Lucian all-rounder Zaida James receiving offers for the first time.

West Indies women’s lead selector Ann Browne-John said, "The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have placed emphasis on the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level."

WI men's contracted players: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

WI women's contracted players: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.