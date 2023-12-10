Defending TTPFL champs Army defeat Prisons 3-1

DEFENDING Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League champions Defence Force handed Prisons FC their first defeat of the season with a 3-1 victory when matchday three continued at Arima Velodrome on Friday night.

With the win, Defence Force moved to the top of the table with seven points.

Army opened the scoring early courtesy a 13th minute strike from Kathon St Hillaire, a lead they held until half-time.

Prisons levelled the match in the 63rd minute through Kemuel Rivers, but Defence Force responded quickly. Brent Sam, who was a prolific goalscorer last season, gave Defence Force the lead in the 74th minute before Kaihim Thomas rounded off the scoring two minutes into stoppage time.

Defence Force may not remain on top by the end of matchday three as there are still three more matches to be played. Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic and Central FC will meet at Mahaica Sporting Complex in Pt Fortin on Sunday, 6 pm.

A double-header will be played on Monday at the Police Barracks to close off matchday three. At 5 pm, Police will battle 1976 Phoenix and in a clash between two perfect teams AC Port of Spain will face Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at 7.10 pm.

The match between AC Port of Spain and Rangers is expected to be a close contest as both teams were in contention for the title most of last season.