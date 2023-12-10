Cunupia body that of missing cop

Dylan Mohammed -

The body found in a Cunupia river on Saturday has been confirmed as missing municipal police constable Dylan Mohammed.

A senior police source in the Homicide Bureau told Newsday the confirmation was made and his family appraised of the situation. While on his way to visit Mohammed's family, ACP Surrendra Sagramsingh of the Municipal Police Service told Newsday the killing of a police officer speaks volumes about the state of crime in the country.

"Any murder or homicide in the country is one too many. However, when you see instances like these when law enforcement officers are being targeted... It tells us it's a bad situation that the country is in with the criminal conduct of individuals," he said.

Mohammed was new to the force and Sagramsingh does not believe his murder was tied to his job.

However, he said his murder still speaks to criminals' blatant disregard for human life.

Based on his interaction with Mohammed and reports from his colleagues, Sagramsingh said the young constable had hoped to be a force for good within the police service.

"I believe his colleagues, his supervisor and his parents should be proud of him. This is why I want to go share some of these sentiments apart from extending condolences to the family."

Mohammed's body was found around 1.50 pm on Saturday, tied up and partially submerged in the river near Warren Road with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Relatives reported him as missing when he did not return home from work on Friday night. His red Suzuki Grand Vitara was found in a street behind the Cunupia Police Station.

He was assigned to the San Fernando municipal police.

ACP Sagramsingh said the municipal police are working closely with the Homicide Bureau to bring quick closure to the matter.

He said they are following certain leads which are too sensitive to reveal at this time. Mohammed's mother declined to comment on the matter when contacted on Sunday, as she requested privacy for the family to process the news.