Blue Waters hit by cyber attack

Dominic Hadeed -

Blue Waters Products Ltd is the latest local entity to fall victim to a cyber attack with over 10 gigabytes of company information released on the dark web including passport and clients' credit card information.

Company CEO Dominic Hadeed told Newsday assessments were still ongoing and said an update would be provided on Monday afternoon.

Done by the LockBit3 group, Enterprise Risk Consultant, senior cybersecurity lecturer and forensic investigator Shiva Parasram described the attacker as the current "deadliest and most aggressive group in the world" which typically targets large companies. This is why, he said, the company may be in trouble.

"They have incredible skills set inside of there. So once they get inside of there, inside Blue Waters, they would have mapped out every single piece of technology service, third party provider, every single thing," he said. "They would have essentially done a full audit on the Blue Waters network."

Viewing the leaked data on the dark web, Parasram said it appears as though all of the company's data was posted. However, he noted he did not do a deep dive into the information because it is a private sector company and he did not want to intrude or run afoul of the law.

"They (LockBit3) have 10 links on their website...and each one of those links has different information. So there's one called, I think, Bank.zip, HR.zip, confidential.zip, salaries.zip, insurance.zip. There's even one called passports.zip and visas.zip. So I'm assuming they have very very confidential data inside of there."

He said the hacker group uses aggressive tactics and does not "skimp" on their approaches. He said these groups are also known for leaving backdoors open to companies they breached to allow for repeated attacks.

"Blue Waters is in a very tough place and they will literally have to do everything from scratch," he said.

He said the company's deadline to pay the group's ransom was on December 9, before the information was released. Parasram said the group usually demands ransoms ranging from US $80,000 to US $1 million.

Over the last year, numerous local entities fell victim to cyber attacks like the office of the Attorney General, Courts and TSTT.