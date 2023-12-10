Ariapita Avenue beautification project in final phase

The pink-staied sidewalk along Ariapita Avenue as part of a multi-million dollar beautification project. - ROGER JACOB

Beautification work along Ariapita Avenue is in its finals phase with the construction of wheelchair ramps, decorative sidewalks and concrete planters.

So far, the Urban Development Corporation of TT(Udecott) has spent $9,811,180.29 on the Woodbrook project which was unveiled in April 2021.

And with the Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project almost complete, residents have express mixed feelings towards the work in the area.

Responding to questions from Sunday Newsday, Udecott said, through subcontractor, Unicom Ltd, remedial works to the sidewalks, construction of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps and the installation of planters were completed.

Ongoing tasks included the installation of shuttle stops, stamped concrete and accent lights. The last upgrade to the area would be the installation of garbage bins.

The original plan for the project entailed banning traffic and making the avenue accessible to pedestrians only at certain times, as well as several infrastructural upgrades which were expected to cost between $20-30 million.

The upgrades included a cycling track, the erection of signs and statues, west/east arches, hydraulic bollards, and the construction of bike racks and art wall, as well as public washrooms and a police post in Adam Smith Square.

After vociferous opposition by residents, Udecott said the washrooms and police post were removed from the scope of the project by its client, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and the square would be “reinstated upon the successful completion of the project.”

It said the square was currently being used as the site office for the project and that Udecott would be guided by the ministry on any further works.

Lynette Dolly, chair of the Woodbrook Residents Committee said its members did not mind the current improvements, and appreciated that full use of Adam Smith Square would eventually be returned to the people.

She also appreciated that garbage bins will be placed along the avenue. She said that should have been done a long time ago, believing the delay was owing to the 2005 incident when someone dropped a bomb in a bin on the corner of Frederick and Queen Streets in Port of Spain, injuring 14 people.

Despite the positive upgrades, Dolly was sceptical saying they would have to wait and see if the facilities were maintained, and whether any other plans for “improvements” came to light.

“The upgrades are all well and good. Once they upgrade and they do so positively, then fine. But not with the view of trying to block of the Avenue every Friday and Saturday as they said they were going to do. We’ll just wait and see what’s happening.”

One resident of Murray Street described the ongoing work as ridiculous and a joke saying the smaller plants in the planters were either dying or becoming overgrown and there was no real craftsmanship in the stamped concrete.

When asked her opinion of the project, a resident of Carlos Street replied, “What beautification? It’s just nonsense.”

She said the pigment in the stamped concrete rubbed off when it rained and called for the removal of the galvanised sheets surrounding the site office in Adam Smith Square as they were blocking the breeze.

About the previously proposed washrooms she said, “During Carnival we already get the stench from the wee-wee trucks and we have to lock our doors and windows. But they want to put permanent toilets there? They are trying to drive us out of our homes.”

Fitt Street resident Villana Romany said the first time she heard about the beautification project was on the news.

She added that Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said she would visit residents to speak to them about the planned work but the meeting never happened. Now, she and other residents just had to wait and see what would happen next.

“No one liming on the avenue is coming out of a bar to look for a toilet. Nobody asked for pink pavement. It’s not enhancing the area.”

She said initially, the sidewalks were cut and trees were planted but the roots began to break the concrete. As a result, the trees had to be dug out, the sidewalks re-paved, and the trees were replaced by large planters.

She recalled, years ago, a man in the area placed plants out on the sidewalk in front of his home. He was told to remove them by the police who said he was blocking the sidewalk. She questioned how it was a problem if a resident did it, but okay for the city to do the same thing.

She added that she and other elderly people were the main residents of the area and, because of the relocation of the wheelchair ramps, they now had to step extra carefully while going about their business.

“The whole thing is ridiculous. Instead, $30 million could have gone to soundproofing all the places that making noise on the avenue and improve the quality of life for the residents.”