Andre Russell gets West Indies T20 recall after two years

In this November 6, 2021 file photo, West Indies' Andre Russell plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. -

ANDRE Russell has been recalled after two years to the West Indies T20 team for the five-match series against England, which bowls off on Tuesday at Kensington Oval, Barbados at 6 pm.

Russell, who last played for West Indies at the T20 World Cup in November, 2021, has been named in the West Indies 15-man squad. The squad chosen is for the first three matches of the series. Russell will add fire power to the batting line up with the likes of captain Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd in the team also.

The destructive Nicholas Pooran and all-rounder Jason Holder, who were both unavailable for the three-match ODI series against England, have been included in the West Indies squad for the T20 series. Pooran and Holder both played in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament which ended on Saturday.

A CWI media release on Saturday said, “It marks the first time that both nations will be going head-to-head in a T20I series during the festive season as West Indies come home for Christmas.”

Johnson Charles, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith and Oshane Thomas miss out on selection after featuring in the previous T20 squad when West Indies defeated India 3-2 in August. Talking about other players selected, the CWI release said, “Matthew Forde is selected for the T20I squad for the first time, having impressed with the new ball throughout the past two CPL seasons and this follows his recent selection for the West Indies ODI squad. Sherfane Rutherford is also selected and returns to the squad after last representing the regional side in January of 2020.

Gudakesh Motie returns to the T20I squad after recovering from injury which caused him to miss selection for the India series.”

Speaking about the composition of the squad, CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes said, “This will be the final home T20I series for the West Indies in 2023, as they prepare to be one of the two host teams for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024. We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead up to the competition.”

West Indies squad:

Rovman Powell (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

Schedule:

1st T20: December 12 – Kensington Oval, Barbados, 6 pm

2nd T20: December 14 – National Stadium, Grenada, 1.30 pm

3rd T20: December 16 – National Stadium, Grenada, 1.30 pm

4th T20: December 19 – Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 4 pm

5th T20: December 21 – Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 4 pm