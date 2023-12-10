2 arrested for mini-mart robbery, two others charged for larceny, assault

File photo -

POLICE say two men believed to be the main suspects in a robbery report at a Penal mini-mart on Saturday, are in custody.

In a statement on Sunday, the police service said the two are detained at the Siparia police station assisting detectives with their investigations.

The two are 24 and 26 years old and are unemployed and from the Penal area.

On December 9, a businesswoman at her mini-mart reported two men, one with a firearm and the other with a cutlass, robbed her of cash and cellphones. The incident took place at 1.14 pm. At Ramdharry Trace, Penal, police spotted one of the suspects from the description they received and arrested him. The other man was seen walking along Goodman Trace. He was searched and a quantity of cash and a plastic gun were allegedly found by the officers.

PC Hosein is continuing enquiries.

Police also said a 32-year-old man is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on Monday, on a charge of housebreaking and larceny.

Kevon Parris, of Navet Village, Rio Claro, was arrested on December 6, in connection with an incident the day before in the district.

Police said a homeowner reported his house was broken into during the day, and a cellphone, headline with two chargers and $1,000 were missing.

In a separate incident, police said a 27-year-old unemployed man of Growers Well Road, Fyzabad, will appear before a Siparia magistrate on Monday, charged with allegedly attacking a businessman with intent to rob him on December 7.

Alex Paul was arrested and charged by PC Joseph of the Fyzabad CID. Police said the businessman returned home at 1.30 am after conducting sales at his bar when he was attacked as he exited his car.

The businessman was able to restrain the man and call the police.