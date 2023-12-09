Queen Omega in concert at Skinner Park on Saturday

Internationally acclaimed reggae songstress Queen Omega (Jeneile Osborne) officially launches her Caribbean tour with a full concert performance entitled Queen’s Awakening at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday, from 10 pm.

Omega is one of TT’s world renowned female reggae ambassador and is fresh off her European tour, and ready to deliver a memorable and uplifting performance for her loyal TT fan base.

Fans of the reggae queen have already arrived in TT from multiple countries across the globe to witness her first-ever full concert performance on local soil.

Also on the cast of reggae icons are popular Jamaican artistes Lutan Fyah (Anthony Martin) and Iba Mahr (Mario Greaves), who are known for their groovy, but fiery, conscious lyrics.

Queen’s Awakening will also feature some of TT’s top female reggae talent. The likes of Found Rastafari singer Sistah Efa, the soulful Stephanie Joseph, singer, writer, dancer and producer Chantuelle Queen, multitalented singer, song writer and vocal coach Nisa and Bless my Soul crooner Kushite, among others.

On Friday, Omega and her team were putting the final touches on the show to ensure a smooth flow at Queen’s Awakening.

Dalana St Rose personal assistant to Omega said, Omega eagerly anticipates delivering a message of love and unity to her faithful fans.

“What the goal is, because of the crime situation in TT, is to bring more love. There’s less unity and love than we had before. That is where her mind is at in terms of that. This is also part of her Caribbean tour. She just came off a tour in Europe and now we’re doing the Caribbean. The whole gesture of it to get people to unite, come together and stop the crime.”

In March, Omega dropped her album Freedom Legacy which features hits like Fittest, See You Down, Lioness and Wise Queens – the latter a combination track with songstresses Kushite and Jalifa, which calls for unity, particularly among females.

Last month, Omega dropped a dubplate entitled No Love for Switzerland-based reggae soundsystem Little Lion Sound. The track made waves online, so much so, that Sony recognised its impact, and released it as a total song.

On Saturday’s concert, St Rose added, “Queen’s Awakening is an opening to remind people this is an awakened call to everyone. Most times a lot of women fight down each other. You don’t find women lifting each other up.

“But being the female reggae ambassador that she is, Queen wants to remind women that it’s about lifting and leading each other. Queen wants to bring up fellow upcoming artistes to let them have that feel and to be able to shine as well. It’s not about dimming anyone’s light but about making everyone shine throughout.”

Queen’s Awakening is a production of Queen Omega Production Company Ltd, her personal production company.

Omega also wants to thank her committed team who have assisted her in making this production, one she, and her fans, will never forget.