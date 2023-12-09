Meringue cookies or soupees

In Trinidad and Tobago, we fondly term them "soupees," but these meringue cookies are a delightful creation in any language. Crafting them is not just a culinary task; it's an art of achieving the ideal balance between a crisp outer layer and a delightfully chewy centre. While there may be many different ways to make this treat, our recipe today employs the French meringue method, offering a straightforward yet sophisticated approach to these delectable treats.

Ingredients

½ cup or 4 egg whites

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Method

Preheat your oven to 225°F (110°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar and cream of tartar. Set aside.

In a clean, dry bowl, whip the egg whites on medium speed until soft peaks form.

Gradually add the sugar and cream of tartar mixture, one tablespoon at a time, while continuing to whip the egg whites. Ensure the sugar is fully incorporated before adding more.

Once all the sugar is added, increase the speed to high and whip until glossy, stiff peaks form. This may take about 8-10 minutes.

Gently fold in the vanilla extract until well combined.

Using a piping bag or spoon, create small mounds of meringue on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the meringues are dry and easily lift off the parchment paper.

Allow the meringues to cool completely before serving or storing in an airtight container. Do not refrigerate.

TIP: Meringues can be flavoured with a variety of extracts and flavourings, but be careful not to add too much to your mixture. After the designated bake time, turn down your oven but leave meringues inside until the oven cools down to touch before removing them.