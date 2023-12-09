JTUM concerned about OSHA

JTUM leader Ancel Roget.

THE Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) expressed concerned over what it claims is the state of affairs at the Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA).

In a statement on Friday, JTUM claimed that OSH inspectors were experiencing unreasonable treatment such as non-payment of gratuity,

JTUM also claimed that since 2012, the inspectors had not received any increase in salaries.

The group said since May, the agency's representative union the Banking Insurance General Workers Union (BIGWU) has written to the agency's chairman for a meeting but has received no reply.

JTUM said inspectors would leave the agency if the matter was not resolved.

"Safety and health inspectors routinely undertake workplace audits, as well as conduct workplace accident investigations or incidents of ill-health,"

JTUM said, "Their remuneration and terms and conditions must also be of a higher standard than the industry would provide."