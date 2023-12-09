Gill hits screamer as Club Sando, Eagles draw 1-1

File photo by Roger Jacob

Tiger Tanks Club Sando and FC Eagles played to a 1-1 draw when match day three of the TT Premier Football League kicked off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Friday.

Striker Real Gill scored a scorcher in the sixth minute to put Club Sando ahead, but Eagles’ veteran Kevon "Showtime" Woodley drew level in the 19th minute.

Gill’s stellar strike came after he picked up the ball on the half-line and charged goal-bound. He got past one Eagles player and then cut to the right past another, before rifling home a long-range effort with his right foot, beyond a flying Eagles custodian.

Woodley erased the deficit as both teams shared the spoils.

The result saw Club Sando join title holders Defence Force on four points in the standings, while Eagles got their second point after three matches played.

Up to press time on Friday, action continued with Defence Force up against an undefeated Prisons FC unit at the Arima Velodrome.