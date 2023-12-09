Ex-WI player/selector Clyde Butts has died

FORMER West Indies off spinner and selector Clyde Butts has died.

According to reports, Butts, 66, died in a car accident in his native Guyana on Friday.

The ex-Guyana captain played just seven Test matches for the West Indies but had an extensive First Class career taking 348 wickets from 87 matches from 1980/81 to 1993/94.

In 2004, Butts was added to the West Indies selection panel. Four years later he was named chairman of the panel where he served for several years.

In a brief post on social media, Cricket West Indies extended condolences to Butts' family and friends.