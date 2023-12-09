Arima mayor shaken up over brother's house fire
The Arima Fire Station responded to a call at around 10.55 am to the compound where Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj lives.
In a phone interview with Newsday, deputy mayor Jovan Roberts said the house of the mayor's brother, Kumar, was on fire. The two share a compound but have separate houses.
Roberts said there were no reported injuries and despite being shaken up, the mayor was in good spirits. He described the fire as major, but did not give a damage estimate.
Roberts said no other houses on the compound were affected.
Newsday also contacted Adanna Sween, the mayor's press secretary, who said a statement would be issued.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.
