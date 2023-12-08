UNC to hold 'crime talks' with citizens

File photo of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC's rally in San Fernando. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Although crime talks between the opposition and government may be in limbo, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the UNC will host its own consultation- this time with the population.

In an interview during CCN TV6's Morning Edition, Persad-Bissessar described the planned consultation between both parties as "not going anywhere."

Acknowledging the seriousness of the crime in the country, she said the UNC has decided to host its own consultation- one that does not exclude interested stakeholders.

"I already have our three deputy leaders crafting that proposal for us as to where we will go and when we are going to start anti-crime talks in the country.

"We'll go out and talk to the stakeholders and talk to anybody who wishes to come, we will start our own anti-crime talks. We will not sit and wait for the government to continue to find reasons not to have the crime talks."

A major point of contention in getting the crime talks off the ground was the proposed inclusion of former Police Commissioner and now National Transformation Alliance leader Gary Griffith in the discussions.

Another sticking point for the opposition was the absence of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley from the proposed conversation.

On the other side, the government said Griffith could not be included as the talks were to be held among parliamentarians, which he was not. Rowley also maintained his presence was not necessary at these talks for it to be effective.

The opposition leader said once the UNC's anti-crime talks are completed, a report will be compiled and sent to the government and shared with civil society.

"From there, where it goes? It goes to the next election. Those will be our proposals to combat crime in the fight against crime.

"The present government seems totally incapable of dealing with the crime crisis in the country.

"So step by step, we share it with the government, and we share it with civil society, and we wait until the day comes to vote this government out of office and to implement proper crime-fighting mechanisms."

Persad-Bissessar said during her People's Partnership tenure between 2010 and 2015, her administration brought serious crimes down to the lowest the country witnessed in 30 years.

"So we have a track record. Of course, some of those policies may work still but we do have others, and we may get more when we go to the stakeholders and have these conversations in the country."

One of the measures implemented by her administration was a State of Emergency in 2011, which the current PNM government believes did more harm than good, especially with numerous lawsuits filed against the state for arrests made during the period.

Responding to questions about Griffith's role in combating crime in the country in past and future measures, Persad-Bissessar said he was a good police commissioner and National Security minister in her administration.

"I still think he has a lot to offer the country when it comes to dealing with national security issues," she said.

Asked if Griffith would have a "role in the fight against crime" should the UNC win the 2025 General Elections, the Opposition Leader said: "He will have a role. I will not say specifically now."

"Those are matters opened for discussion. But certainly, he is part of our government, and there will be a role for him. He's a very creative and very competent person in his own right."