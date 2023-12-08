Storytime at President's House

Jada from Cedros Anglican School reads from a book by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest's children's storytelling caravan. Photo courtesy Office of the President -

President Christine Kangaloo recently hosted the third instalment of Storytime at the President's House, in collaboration with the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Attending this session, in the ballroom of the President's House, were students from Kanhai Presbyterian Primary School, Maracas RC School, Cedros Anglican School and Milton Presbyterian School.

Students read The Sad Coconut Trees, a story from the children's storytelling caravan of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Children's author Aarti Gosine also read from one of her books.