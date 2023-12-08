Refurbishment of Sangre Grande community pool to begin

Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis -

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has unveiled plans for extensive refurbishment work at the Sangre Grande community swimming pool, which the ministry described as a vital hub for recreational and educational activities since its construction in 1975.

A media release on Thursday said, "The Sangre Grande community swimming pool boasting amenities such as a pool basin, administrative office, pavilion and district office with dedicated sports and youth officers, has been a cornerstone for various community activities. Throughout its history, the pool has served as the venue for recreational events, adult swimming classes and school programmes involving esteemed institutions like the Hope Academy, Sangre Grande Hindu School, Sangre Grande SDA and Sangre Grande Secondary School."

Owing to pump and filtration system issues during the covid19 pandemic, the Sangre Grande community swimming pool was closed in 2021 to avoid potential risks to water quality and safety.

Commenting on the pending refurbishment works, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis said, “In 2021, we took the decision to close the pool, doing what was necessary to safeguard the community from potential health and safety issues stemming from the filtration system. With the refurbishment we are addressing this system to permanently remove any safety and water quality (issues), and giving the facilities a much-needed facelift.

During the closure only essential personnel were working to safeguard the facility and ensure routine maintenance. The ministry said a full complement of staff and community users would return to the facility once the upgrades are completed.

The proposed works include a thorough mechanical overhaul, pool resurfacing, upgrades to sanitary facilities, painting of the perimeter fence, advanced enhancements to perimeter lighting, pavilion refurbishment and an overhaul of the air conditioning system. Additionally, improvement to the potable water supply is planned.

Supplementary on-site work will include office refurbishment, air conditioning improvements and the replacement of gates, doors and windows contributing to the holistic transformation of the facility. It is anticipated that the refurbishment works will be completed in approximately three months.

Similar refurbishment works are scheduled to begin in 2024 for the Siparia, La Horquetta and Couva community pools.