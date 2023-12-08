Da Silva hits century but WI 'A' lose to South Africa

West Indies 'A' captain Joshua Da Silva. -

A battling century from West Indies "A" captain Joshua Da Silva failed to save the visitors from defeat against South Africa "A" on the final day of their four-day "Test" match, at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The 76-run loss saw the South Africans clinch the series 2-1, after losing the opening match by one wicket.

Resuming the day on 47 for one in pursuit of 421 for victory, the Windies showed fight with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie defiantly building a solid platform for the chase.

McKenzie was the aggressor with 81 off 94 balls (13 fours, two sixes) while Chanderpaul put down the anchor with 31 from 128 deliveries (three fours), in a 112-run partnership.

However, the dismissal of both batsmen in the space of five balls lifted South Africa's spirits as they pushed for a win. Da Silva, batting at number six, had other ideas, and alongside Kaveem Hodge combined to help chip away at the total.

Da Silva had been struggling for runs in various formats, but found form at the opportune time to give West Indies "A" a glimmer of hope. The right-hander struck 110 off 138 (eight fours, two sixes) while Hodge added a patient 47 off 89 balls with four boundaries.

Hodge's dismissal was the writing on the wall as Windies were dismissed for 344 in 91.1 overs. Da Silva was the last batsman dismissed by pacer Dan Patterson who finished with four wickets for 66 runs.

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was absent hurt after bowling just five overs in the match.

Scores: SOUTH AFRICA-A 274 (Khayelihle Zondo 70, Neil Brand 62, Zubayr Hamza 30, Raynard van Tonder 25, Clyde Fortuin 25, Hardus Viljoen 24; Kevin Sinclair 5-44, Shamar Joseph 3-65, Shermon Lewis 2-68) and 272-5 decl. (Zubayr Hamza 110 not out, Ruan de Swardt 86, Khaya Zondo 31, Raynard van Tonder 30; Shamar Joseph 5-76) vs WEST INDIES-A 126 (Kevin Sinclair 50, Jordan Johnson 33; Dane Paterson 4-34) and 344 (Joshua Da Silva 110, Kirk McKenzie 81, Kavem Hodge 47, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 31, Kevin Sinclair 23; Dane Paterson 4-66, Ruan de Swardt 2-45)