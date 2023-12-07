UWI's signature chocolates enter Bajan market

UWI Cave Hill Campus principal, Prof Clive Landis, left; Pro vice-chancellor and St Augustine Campus principal, Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine; UWI vice-chancellor, Prof Sir Hilary Beckles; The UWI Bookshop manager, Beverly Smith-Hinkson; Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) president James Clarke and UWI-Souzhou assistant registrar at the China Institute of Information Technology Justin Seale. -

THE Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has introduced a signature line of chocolates to the Barbados market.

The products were introduced during a soft launch on October 20, marking CRC’s first commercial venture in Barbados.

The launch was led by pro vice-chancellor and St Augustine Campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, along with vice-chancellor Sir Hillary Beckles and Cave Hill Campus principal Prof Clive Landis.

UWI, in a media release, said, “This sets a new benchmark for CRC’s expansion into the region towards growing the appeal for quality, regional chocolate products.”

The signature 50g chocolate bars are priced at $60.00 (approximately BD$18) and are on sale at the Cave Hill campus and other select locations.

"The soft launch of the CRC’s chocolates exceeded expectations in scale and participation, highlighting a new benchmark for innovation, sustainability and industry collaboration," UWI said. "The response was overwhelmingly positive, prompting The UWI Cave Hill Bookshop to begin selling CRC's chocolates and request additional supplies to meet the already growing demand.”

UWI added the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s expression of interest also signals a promising horizon for CRC’s chocolates in the Bajan market.