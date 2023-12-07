TTSEC welcomes new CEO

TTSEC CEO Kester Guy -

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has announced the appointment of Kester Guy as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective December 1.

In a release, TTSEC said Guy brings a wealth of experience in the regulatory landscape of the financial sector.

He previously served as the CEO of the Financial Services Commission, Barbados; CEO of the Deposit Insurance Corporation, Barbados; and economist Central Bank TT.

"TTSEC welcomes Guy and looks forward to his leadership and overall contributions toward the discharge of our oversight function as regulator of the local securities industry," the release said.

TTSEC, governed by the Securities Act Chapter 83:02, is responsible for overseeing the securities market and ensuring fairness, equity and transparency remain common values in the marketplace.