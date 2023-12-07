Trade Ministry warns against fraudulent car dealers

TT Automotive Dealers Association president Visham Babwah - Angelo Marcelle

THE Trade Licence Unit (TLU) of the Ministry of Trade is noting an upsurge in reported cases of fraud in which scammers purporting to be car dealers fleece hopeful car owners out of their cash.

The ministry raised the issue in a media release on Saturday.

“As the regulator of the foreign used car industry in TT and the agency responsible for the issuance of licences to facilitate the import of these vehicles, the TLU is advising the public to be vigilant and get familiar with all the requirements and procedures to import or purchase a foreign used vehicle,” the release said.

It added that while members of the public are not allowed to import foreign used vehicles, they should use the services of a registered foreign used car dealer who have undergone the compliance requirements and are actively monitored by the unit.

The release said the TLU requires registered dealers to have a certificate of registration, a VAT registration certificate, and certificates from the Board of Inland Revenue, the National Insurance Board and the Financial Intelligence Unit. Dealerships must also have warranty agreements for all their clients and records of vehicles in stock and those sold.

“Additionally all registered dealers must have an office space with a reception or waiting area, a vehicle storage area and access to garage facilities for the provision of auto services to clients.”

TT Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) president Visham Babwah said fraud is nothing new to the industry and the ministry could do more to reduce incidents, but he noted that responsibility is ultimately on the consumer.

“People also have to be responsible for where they spend their money. If a man shows you something on a computer screen and you want to buy it, I can’t tell you anything. If you want to spend your money and take that risk then no one, not the minister nor I, could stop you.”

He called on the government to ban the import of “knock down” cars – cars without engines, or that are older than the permissible age of three years. He said consumers will go to places that sell these cars, not aware of the age limit for used cars, and buy them.

“That practice is plagued with fraud,” he said. “People could give them the wrong or old number plates or number plates from stolen cars. That is something that should be banned. You should not be able to import a completely assembled car for parts. Parts is parts.”

He also warned the public to be vigilant when buying local used cars and advised they should make transactions in places such as the Licensing Office, a police station or a bank.

“Don’t find yourself behind the mall or in some back street by yourself. You will get yourself in problems.”

Tips to avoid getting fleeced when buying a foreign used car

1.Ensure the dealer is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Contact the TLU at 701-1440 or 623-2931 ext. 3014, 3016, 3017 or visit the ministry’s website at https://tradeind.gov.tt/registered-dealers-tnt/ to check the current list of active registered dealers.

2.Know the details of your warranty agreement. Ensure you receive a warranty agreement covering at least three months or 3,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) after the date of purchase.

3.Ask questions. Enquire about the details of automotive after-sales service such as repair or maintenance.

When importing vehicles directly from a foreign supplier, consumers should:

1.Avoid using unknown third parties. Remember you are responsible for personally ordering and making arrangements for the landing of the car the port of entry.

2.Be aware that you can only import one vehicle within a four-year period.

3.Ensure the vehicle meets the country’s permissible import age requirement: three years from the year of manufacture for used cars outfitted with gasoline, diesel and hybrid engines and two years for electric cars.

Pickup trucks and panel vans: no more than seven years from the year of manufacture.

Trucks MGW 2950kgs and above, no more than ten years from the year of manufacture. Foreign-used panel vans, pickup trucks and trucks (excluding cars) can only be imported by a registered business, with the import licence being issued in that business’s or company’s name.

4.Ensure the import licence you obtain is issued in your name when importing a vehicle for personal use. The purpose on the licence should also be indicated as “personal use.”

5.Be aware that you are disqualified from any protection from the TLU when choosing to personally order and land a vehicle directly from a foreign supplier.

6.Ensure that you receive, from the foreign supplier a certificate of cancellation of registration stamped by the transport authority in the country of origin.