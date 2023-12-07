Safirah Scott named CDA junior golf programme's best student

Students of St Peters RC Primary School are all smiles after receiving certificates, medals and Christmas gifts at the closing ceremony of the Chaguaramas Development Authority Junior Golf Clinic at the Anchorage, Chaguaramas on Wednesday. - Jelani Beckles

GOLFERS from ten schools, mostly from west Trinidad, were the latest students to graduate from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) Junior Golf clinic at a closing ceremony at The Anchorage, Chaguaramas on Wednesday. Many students received individual awards, but Safirah Scott of Carenage Girls’ Government Primary School got the best overall junior golfer award.

The Primary and Secondary school students learned the fundamentals of golf including chipping, driving and putting. The Primary schools which participated in the three-month programme were Sacred Heart Girls, Mucurapo Girls RC, Carenage Girls Government, Diego Martin Girls RC, St Peters RC and Carenage Boys Government. The Secondary school students completing the programme were from East Mucurapo Secondary, Diego Martin Central Secondary, Mucurapo West Secondary and Diego Martin North Secondary.

Some students completed the advanced level programme and others the intermediate level.

All the students received medals, certificates and a Christmas gift but the outstanding performers were given additional recognition for their efforts. Zakiya Gordon of Sacred Heart Girls was the most disciplined junior golfer. In the Primary school 8-12 age group, Amayah Noel of Carenage Girls was the best driver, Maliyah Browne was the best putter and Kiara Morris of Mucurapo Girls had the best chip/pitch.

In the Secondary schools 13-17 age group, Anthony Rose of Diego Martin North was the best driver, Anjali Maharaj of East Mucurapo was the outstanding putter and Dyllon Richards of Mucurapo West had the best chip/pitch.

Speaking to Newsday, Ria Singh, corporate communications of CDA, said they continue to host golf clinics as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Acting deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Development Keshore Lutchman, said, “The Ministry of Planning and Development supports the programme because it aids in the development of students.”

Lutchman said students learn communication skills, team building and networking.