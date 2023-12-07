Ozy Merrique hosts 3Chairs at Dalai Llama

Ozy Merrique -

Artist, musician and author Ozy Merrique will be hosting a retrospective of his artistic endeavours called 3Chairs on December 10 at the Dalai Llama, One Woodbrook Place.

Merrique said the three chairs represent various aspect of his experiences throughout the years.

“Each chair has its own personality, its own stories, and its own position in my life. I’ve sat in a lot of chairs and on that night, I will tell some stories. I would be honoured to have you as my guest for this unique event.

“Join me for a special gathering featuring a captivating reading of my poetry, short stories, and rapso spanning over the years. Additionally, I’ll be showcasing my artwork and presenting selected short films. The night promises to celebrate creativity, reflection, and positive vibes – an opportunity to share a part of my artistic journey with you.”

He said exclusive original tickets were available, each one being a one-of-a-kind art piece, making them unique keepsakes of the event.

For more information, contact Merrique at 482 6074 or on Facebook at Heritage Estate realozymerrique.