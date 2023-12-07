NGC gets gold standard again

NGC head office in Point Lisas, Couva. FILE PHOTO -

THE Global Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) released its annual report on methane emissions on December 1 at the world’s capstone climate conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates.

The report outlines the commitments of member companies to reduce their methane output.

In a release, the National Gas Company (NGC), an OGMP member since 2021, was highlighted as one of 84 companies achieving gold standard status for their level of reporting and methane reduction ambitions.

This is NGC's second consecutive year achieving this. The OGMP report said NGC's accomplishment was attained on the basis of a credible implementation plan.

OGMP uses infrared cameras to detect fugitive emissions along pipelines and gas handling infrastructure. The partnership utilises a collaboration with the Netherlands-based service provider Orbital Eye to detect emissions through satellite imaging.

Fugitive emissions, which are gases or vapours escaping from pressurised containment into the atmosphere, are caused by industrial activities such as factory operations, storage tanks, pipelines, wells, or other equipment. These emissions contribute to climate change and air pollution and pose health and safety risks.

"The gold standard is conferred upon companies that have demonstrated 'an explicit and credible path' to progress through the OGMP’s tiered system for tracking and reporting methane emissions from their operations. Specifically, to reach gold standard status of reporting, companies need to announce 2025 absolute reduction or near-zero intensity targets," NGC said.