My solutions to ending school fights

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Anticipating the start of the next academic term, school fights will inevitably return. Though some of them will not be paraded on social media, fights also happen in the schools which people describe as “prestige,” so there is no need to separate the violence between “prestige” and “non-prestige.”

Violence is unacceptable.

No need to separate them according to gender either.

I have some solutions to solve school fighting. Let’s organise prison tours for delinquent students, boys and girls. Let it be guided by prison officers, and select prisoners to have a nice chat with them. Similar to the Beyond Scared Straight programme in the US, except they won’t be spending the night because we obviously don’t have space or facilities.

Another solution is professional boxing.

Taxi drivers ought to have a remarkable reason, but from the point of view of a young man like myself, who in their right mind would interfere with schoolgirls nowadays? Especially, with the kind of blows they are pelting? There is significant talent there that can be harnessed to elevate the sport in Trinidad and Tobago.

Boxing fosters respect, humility, mercy, discipline, physical education, restraint and boundaries where the pugilists can let out all their anger and energy in a constructive manner. It doesn’t necessarily mean all will have to fight someone, but in terms of sparring, self-defence, the training and extra-curricular activity gained from boxing is ideal for student development.

If it was taken seriously, gyms, schools and community involvement would thrive, similar to the impact of the SSFL.

The year is coming to an end. I urge the Ministry of Education to consider it, don’t wait for school to open, then realise that they have to do something to address school violence.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas