Family of slain Las Lomas woman wants justice

Pauline "Gretta" Rosales -

CURTIS Rosal wants his sister to be remembered for her loving and giving nature, describing her as hard-working and selfless.

On Monday morning, Pauline “Gretta” Rosales was attacked by her common-law husband and died on Tuesday at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

In an interview with Newsday at the family's Las Lomas home, Rosal said his sister, who operated a food business, Atlas Rec Club, in Las Lomas, for fifteen years, was the breadwinner for her daughter and her five grandchildren.

He said she adored her grandchildren and the family was no stranger to tragedy, having lost the first grandchild whose father drowned and others whose father died owing to covid19 complications.

"Everybody in this place would tell you she was really nice when she used to operate the bar. If you didn’t have money, you could drink a beer for free. If you were hungry and wanted food but didn’t have a cent, she would give you a plate of food. She worked really hard. She never depended on anyone."

Rosal said his sister and the man had been in a relationship for the past six years.

"They had quarrels, but never anything like this. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but it wasn't an abusive relationship."

He said a neighbour who heard the couple arguing called the police and then informed the family. Rosal said he wanted justice for his sister but praised the work of the Las Lomas Police Station, saying they have been supportive.

Rosal ended by saying, "People need to pray right now in this country. Right now, you could be leaving home good and crime could meet you on your doorsteps.

"We are living in some dangerous times, just be real careful."

Catherine Rosal, Gretta’s mother, described her daughter as the "sweetest soul...

"She was so giving, so generous. She loved her grandchildren, they were the apple of her eye. She would give anyone a plate of food. She worked from Sunday to Sunday."

She recalled a phone conversation she had with her daughter on Sunday.

"I called and asked her to come and spend some time with us, but she said she was so tired. I told her she was working too hard. She didn’t used to lime, just work."

Catherine said there would be no Christmas for her family this year.

A man who gave his name as Lincoln, a close family friend, said, "What Gretta could do? Anybody but Gretta!"

He said the entire community was in shock over the murder and was hoping her killer was brought to justice swiftly.

At around 6 am on Monday, officers of the Chaguanas Police Station were called to the Atlas Bar and Recreation Club at Main Road, Todd’s Road. Two officers went in and saw blood on the kitchen floor of the building.

Officers were told Rosales had already been taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre and was in an unresponsive state.

She was transferred to the Eric Williams Sciences Centre at Mt Hope, where she was admitted into the intensive care unit and was declared clinically brain dead.

She remained in critical condition until she died on Tuesday.

Her attacker also visited the Chaguanas Health Centre for injuries where he was later arrested.

Investigations are continuing.