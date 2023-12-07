Decking the halls with Shivonne Lee Kit

Personal shopper Shivonne Lee Kit -

Bavina Sookdeo

Having weathered economic storms and global disruptions, Shivonne Lee Kit sheds light on the dynamic changes in people’s spending habits, especially during the Christmas season, and how she has navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic and the shifting economy.

Lee Kit’s journey began as interior designer and decorator fresh out of school at the age of 17.

“My grandmother was an interior designer,” she said, and one of her friends asked me to make a wreath for her. She was amazed with the results and referred me to many other people and that is how my journey as an interior designer and decorator began.

From there, the role evolved into her becoming a personal shopper.

The San Fernando-based personal shopper said, “Life had gotten very challenging and hard for me. There was a time in my life when I lost everything. It was one of the most gut-wrenching journeys of my life and I quickly had to 'woman up' because I had my siblings to take care of, my mother had passed away due to cancer and we were swamped with medical debt.

"That actually was the start of my journey as a personal shopper. I always loved shopping for others. I like to give people things and see them happy and I love shopping, especially when I know about the person. I aim to hit the nail on the head. When my mom passed, I had no choice – I had old stuff and new stuff and I put a sale together in my house and I called my neighbours, friends and affiliates…that is basically how I started."

Lee Kit emphasises the importance of evolving in response to economic shifts and online competition. Her dedication to customer satisfaction and willingness to go the extra mile have been crucial in maintaining a recurring clientele. “Years of experience is certainly the trick to the trade, and so too is being willing to learn and accepting criticism and turning it into something positive to evolve yourself into what you are supposed to be in life.”

Asked if she has a lot of competition, Lee Kit said that she does not as everyone’s personality is different so she can bring unique offerings to her customers.

Her journey reflects her adaptability. Her dedication to customer satisfaction and willingness to go the extra mile have been crucial in maintaining a returning clientele.

Lee Kit says there was a significant economic slowdown even before the pandemic hit. However, during the lockdowns, her shopping services became a lifeline for clients seeking convenience when traditional stores were closed. The personal touch she offered became invaluable, allowing her to thrive amidst a broader economic downturn.

“People appreciated the personal touch...I still had my leeway because, as a personal shopper, you have to make your services convenient for people that can afford that type of service,” she explained.

Post-pandemic, though stores reopened, Lee Kit saw a further decline in sales. She faced challenges in sourcing items from suppliers abroad, owing to shortages and staffing issues. But her commitment to personalised service kept her afloat.

She identifies a notable change in consumer behaviour, with a preference for more affordable options. Luxury items, once sought after, are now taking a back seat as people face economic hardships. Clients are becoming more stringent with their budgets, requiring Lee Kit to invest more time in research and sourcing from new suppliers.

“People’s budgets are much lower than before, and they are being very specific about it,” she said.

During the Christmas season, Lee Kit sees an uptick in demand with men seeking convenience and a personal touch. Handbags, jewellery and curated baskets with items like perfumes, gnomes and makeup dominate the wishlists. Emerging trends point to a focus on makeup, advent calendars and jewellery.

Global supply chain disruptions and economic conditions still pose challenges for Lee Kit, especially during the Christmas season, and high shipping costs and inconsistent duties have affected her approach. She relies on early planning, time management and not taking on more than she can handle, to ensure timely fulfilment of clients' requests.

“The early bird catches the worm, so I start early."

In a world dominated by online shopping, Lee Kit uses her experience to guide clients, providing insights and recommendations that build trust. They seek her expertise to navigate the overwhelming number of options available online.

“It is a matter of being good at what you do and going the extra mile,” she said.

In the context of TT, Lee Kit sees a robust Christmas business climate. She starts shopping for clients in September. The nation’s multicultural celebration of various festivals, she points out, contributes to a unique and diverse shopping experience.

Lee Kit’s journey is a testament to her resilience. She advises Christmas shoppers to set budgets, prioritise and avoid impulsive buying.

“When you buy impulsively, half the time it goes over your budget and you find yourself at a deficit.”

Drawing on her experiences, she emphasises the value of transparent communication with clients about the intricacies of personal shopping.

“Be mindful that you have to survive after December,” she advised.

Set a budget – do not go over it, make a list, look around, look at your price points etc, do not buy impulsively, because it always has a domino effect. Prioritise. Be mindful that you have to survive after December.

Lee Kit offers practical gift suggestions for under $100, considering the economic struggles many face. Food vouchers, purposeful gifts like hairstyling or nail services and even monetary gifts to cover daily expenses showcase her thoughtful approach.