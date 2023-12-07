Comarmond tops elite men at JLD Criterium series

Two young cyclists get ready to launch off at the inaugural JLD Criterium Series held at Hasely Crawford Stadium carpark in Mucurapo over the weekend. - Courtesy JLD Cycling Academy

Enrique de Comarmond pedaled to the inaugural JLD Criterium Series elite men’s title which raced off at Hasely Crawford Stadium carpark in Mucrurapo on Sunday.

The Heatwave cyclist topped the 12-man field over 20 laps and raked in a maximum ten points. Comarmond beat to the line two-time Olympic sprinter and event host Njisane Phillip, who settled for silver.

Endurance cyclist and Raiders representative Adam Alexander placed third while Heatwave’s Josias Velasquez and Breakaway’s Nikolai Ho rounded off the top five finishers respectively.

Double Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) medallist and JLD Cycling Academy rider Syndel Samaroo powered to victory in the junior division while Raiders’ Jadian Neaves was the runner-up.

Samaroo’s club-mate Makaira Wallace, who also medalled at the CYG, eased to the junior women’s title uncontested.

In division two, unattached cyclist Collin Wilson (masters 40+) topped the field ahead of Liam D’abadie (non-TTCF member) and Judah Neverson, also unattached, respectively.

Rigtech Sonics captured the one-two in the Tinymites with Maurice Lopez and Jahziel Jacob. The Arima Wheelers pair of Joshua Lewis and Isaiah Sobers were third and fourth, in that order.

Neverson also won the juveniles race ahead of second placed PSL’s Tristan Jaichan.

Additionally, the eight-lap community race saw 17-year old Jenae-Marie Price trump the females. Sophia Samaroo, 15, was second and Riley Field, 15, third.