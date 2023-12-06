Women Warriors' Gold Cup hopes end after 1-0 loss to Mexico

TT's Maria Frances-Serrant looks to kick the ball during the second-leg Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifier against Mexico, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s campaign in the 2024 Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifiers came to an end on Tuesday night, as the host team fell to a narrow 1-0 loss to group winners Mexico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

TT gave a much-improved effort from the 6-0 loss they suffered away to Mexico in Pachuca in September, but a gem of a long-range effort by defender Cristina Ferral settled the match in the 40th minute. A third defeat in four matches sees TT finishing at the bottom of their three-team League A group with a solitary point.