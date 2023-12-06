What is there left to debate?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Throughout the year, as the crime toll continued to grab the headlines, there have been countless suggestions from crime analysts, newspaper investigative reporters and members of the public about how to reduce crime. Practically no stone has been left unturned.

All that seems left is what legislation should be brought to make a decided difference in curbing violence as soon as possible.

Do I need to itemise who said what? The much reported news that a former commissioner of police (CoP) has left the crime talks departure lounge early is not entirely surprising. Why? His inclusion was never going to happen. Why? Because, regardless of boundless talent, he is neither president, prime minister nor a duly elected government minister. End of story.

Plus, of course, in my respectful view, creeping in was the erroneous idea that the Opposition was clueless without the leadership of the talented ex-CoP. His ideas could be incorporated without physical presence.

Crime-fighting ideas will have to reside within both political parties.

The Prime Minister, in an incumbent government, was always going to have the last word. Comes with the territory.

It was never about hate/love scenarios. You breathe on your own. Another person cannot politically breathe for any political party.

What is interesting to note is the much-reported opinion that the Prime Minister does not care about the rampant crime. Says who?

The people wishing to defeat the incumbent party at general election 2025 will continue with as many cringe-worthy statements as possible. This is also allowed in opposition territory in a democratic country.

If you do not like what the Opposition has to say, tough luck. Everyone can speak even if it is considered unbelievable nonsense talk. All is fair in love, war and politics in TT.

What is downright amusing is the idea that the Opposition will want to decide on the Government's combatants. Hysterical!

The crime clock is ticking.

We want swift legislation to curb crime, not time-wasting.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin