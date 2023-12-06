Trinidad and Tobago 10th in Europe Cup bobsleigh

TT's Axel Brown, Nicholas King, Xaverri Williams and De Aundre John in action at the bobsleigh Europe Cup. - Courtesy TT Bobsleigh

Trinidad and Tobago finished tied in tenth place in the four-man bobsleigh event at this year’s Europe Cup, which slid off in Lillehammer, Norway, on Wednesday.

The TT quartet of Axel Brown, Nicholas King, Xaverri Williams and De Aundre John produced a combined time of one minute and 43.71 seconds over two slides.

The “soca sliders” finished joint tenth with England’s John Stanbridge, Jens Hullah, Bennett Oluwadamilola and Callum Dixon, who clocked the same time.

The TT team finished 2.35 seconds behind eventual winners Germany, whose second team took runner-up spot, while Norway slid to bronze.

Altogether, 18 teams competed, with TT the only non-European contestant.

After their performance, TT Bobsleigh acknowledged their gutsy showing in a Facebook post.

“Top-10! This was always our goal coming to these races, but after the first race (14th) seemed like a long shot. However the entire team got better, and more refined in every aspect with each run.

“As the only non-Europeans in this Europe Cup, it's a great achievement to come in and be battling with high top speeds, and impeccable vibes! The start needs work, but we're working!

“Huge thanks to Wayne Garrett. For keeping us all in check at the top of the track, and of course Lee Johnston. For coaching us to continued successes.”