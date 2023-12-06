St Benedict's edge Fatima 2-1 to win SSFL U20 title

St Benedict’s College playeres celebrate a goal against Fatima College, on Tuesday, during the Secondary Schools Football League Under-20 final, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field, Marabella. St Benedict’s won 2-1. -

The La Romaine Lions clawed back from a goal down to usurp Fatima College 2-1 en route to the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) boys' senior Under-20 title at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella on Tuesday.

Two second-half goals from St Benedict’s Daniel Jones (67’) and Malachi Webb (85’) cancelled out Fatima’s brilliant first half, free kick goal from Shaheim O’Brian (35’).

After missing out on successfully defending their 2022 SSFL premiership title three weeks ago, and finishing as Intercol South zone runners-up last week, St Benedict’s U20s put on an improved display in the second period and wrestled away Fatima’s first-half dominance, to lift the crown.

In the opening 45 minutes, both teams pressed hard to score. The South team had the first strike on target from forward Kylon Cayenne but Fatima quickly responded with a cross from down the right by Joziah Shing-Hon to a charging Luke Correia, who missed his chance.

Fatima almost went ahead in the 20th minute as O’Brian’s headed shot outfoxed out of position St Benedict’s goalkeeper Samuel Glasgow, only for his attempt to be cleared off the line by defender Khalel Lawrence.

Soon after, the travelling team broke the ice as O’Brian rifled home a beautiful free kick from the top left corner of the box to send them ahead.

Fatima tried for another but had opportunities from Justin Alcantara, Yohance Atherton and left winger Michael Chaves all saved by Glasgow.

St Benedict’s, though behind, still created chances in front goal but the majority of their shots went wide. Ethan Trotman, Jaden Grant and Daniel Jones all kept the Fatima backline busy, but they stood firm until the half-time break.

The team talk seemed to have worked wonders as the La Romaine Lions emerged as a different team for the remaining half. Right back Lyshaun Morris came up big on a number of occasions and threatened more as the half progressed.

In the 65th minute, Morris executed a nice burst of speed down the flank and crossed in to Webb, who shot wide. Two minutes later, he made a similar sprint and crossed in to Webb once more. This time, however, the ball deflected off Webb, and into Jones’ path, who slotted past Fatima custodian Tristan Edwards.

The goal for St Benedict’s increased their appetite to score another. They dominated thereafter.

Fatima had chances but when the Lions regained control, they charged confidently goal-ward and played a different, better brand of football from the first half.

St Jenedict’s Jeremiah Joseph also showed good footwork on the right and it was his crafty feet who put in a ball to Webb in the 85th, for him to hit past Edwards and sick Fatima’s hopes.

The 2023 SSFL premiership winners tried valiantly to churn out an equalizer but their chances came to no avail.

At the final whistle, St Benedict’s players raised their arms in celebration of this year's SSFL U20 title, which was presented soon after, by SSFL south representative Gerald Elliott.