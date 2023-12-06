San Fernando homeless host fundraising gala

Violinist Anslem Walters with the African drummers, Damion Bujan, Anslem Walters, Issa Samuel and Tyrell Rogers. - Yvonne Webb

RESIDENTS of Court Shamrock were able to rise above their circumstances and showcase their abilities and talents to host a gala dinner and concert at City Hall Auditorium, San Fernando, on November 26.

The event was to raise funds to improve the conditions at the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons, where they live at present.

The cream of the crop from San Fernando attended to support the residents, who conceptualised the event and planned and cooked the meal served. Entertainment was provided by ace violinist Anslem Walters, a recovering addict and resident at the shelter.

Chairman of the board of Court Shamrock Dr Edmund Chamely told Newsday four residents – Walters, Makiyah Joseph, Abishek Sengupta, a chef of international repute and Gerard Supersad – approached the board about hosting the concert.

“The fruits of their labour have culminated in this gustatory and visual delight you experienced tonight.”

Chamely noted, “In one or more instances of our personal lives, each of us have been faced with challenges, or come into circumstances where we need a little helping hand to get us through the tough times.”

He said that is what the home’s mission is all about.

Chamely told the audience, which included Justice Anthony Lucky and his wife Cyntra, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Dr Stacey Chamely, that Court Shamrock provides permanent dwelling for 44 socially displaced people and a night shelter for 22 who need a temporary place to stay.

He recalled the genesis of the shelter during the tenure of Gerard Ferreira as mayor of San Fernando, who sought his help with the growing problem of street dwelling in the city.

An unused building and land at Rushworth Street, formerly owned by a masonic lodge, was offered to the city for $40,000. Government provided $650,000 and, under the supervision of then CEO Marlene Coudray, renovations began. Court Shamrock opened its doors on October 18, 1999.

The night shelter opened in 2013, during the tenure of another mayor, Dr Navi Muradali.

“Our current goals now focus on offering medical, social, physical and mental rehabilitative care,” Chamely said.

MC Ann Marie Sumadh urged the audience to look beyond the surface and recognise the potential that lies within everyone, regardless of their current situation.

“Let us focus on their abilities, their dreams and their contributions to society. By acknowledging their talents, we empower them to rise above their challenges and showcase their abilities to the world.

“By providing access to education, training, and resources, we can help them harness their skills and turn their passions into meaningful contributions to our communities.”