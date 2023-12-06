Parang & Steel with Nutrien Silver Stars

A Nutrien Silver Stars bass pannist plays during the Panorama 2023 large band competition at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 5. - Andrea De Silva

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra will hold its annual Parang & Steel events at the band's pan theatre, 56 Tragarete Road, Newtown, Port of Spain, over the next two weekends of December 9 and 16.

La Divina Pastora, Neval Chatelal, Marcia Miranda and DJ Kern Crosby will provide additional entertainment on December 9. The final show will feature Fuego Caribueno, Baron and DJ Kern Crosby.

Nutrien Silver Stars will perform at both events.

For more info e-mail: silverstarssteelorchestra@hotmail .com or 629-6014.

Gates open at 7.15 pm but the show starts at 8 pm.