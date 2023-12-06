N Touch
HRMATT hosts legacy awards

Desmond Lawrence, left, Allsha Long, Rhonda Matthew-Garcia, Cavelle Joseph-St Omer, Kimberly Chan-Boodram, Bunny Rambhajan, Cindy Wilson, Fana Wilson, Jamila Draper, daughter of HRMATT founder, Gordon Draper, Glenn Wilson HRMATT founder, Maxine Barnett HRMATT founder, Lisa James HRMATT founder, Coreen James HRMATT founder, Chela Bocas Draper (widow of late HRMATT founder Gordon Draper) and L Anthony Watkins HRMATT founder. -
The Human Resource Management Association Trinidad and Tobago (HRMATT) recently hosted its legacy awards and gala, which brought together industry leaders, professionals, and organisations to honour outstanding achievements.

HRMATT president Cavelle Joseph St Omer welcomed guests to the event and reminded the audience that HRMATT seeks to encourage and press for HR transformations while recognising the organisation must be supported by a strong HR ecosystem, a media release said.

Fana Nelson assistant secretary/assistant treasurer HRMATT, left, Rhonda Matthew-Garcia secretary HRMATT) Cavelle Joseph St Omer president-HRMATT, Ian Forbes, Dr Indira Couch, Allsha Long membership officer HRMATT, Kashta Ome, Sarona Samaroo, Caron Greaves, Lisa James, Rahim Mohammed and Cindy Wilson advocacy officer HRMATT. -

Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie delivered greetings and commended HRMATT on its recent conference, which focused on technology in the workplace.

CEO of Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business Mariano Browne, who delivered the feature address, emphasised the importance of HR proving its worth to organisations and working closely with CEOs.

Cavelle Joseph St Omer (received the Gordon Draper Award on behalf of Jaqueline Wilson), left, Ian Forbes (represented Angostura to collect the Coreen Jones Award), Dr Indira Couch, Kashta Ome, Sarona Samaroo (represented El Dorado Offshore to collect the HRMATT HR Regional Champion Award-Organisation), Caron Greaves, Lisa James (collected the HRMATT HR Regional Award- Individual, on behalf of Joan Underwood), Rahim Mohammed. -

The awards ceremony acknowledged the following individuals and organisations for their accomplishments:

Jacqueline Wilson – Gordon Draper Award for Public Sector Transformation

Rahim Mohammed – Maxine Barnett Award for HR Excellence

Dr Indira Couch – Lisa James Award for Learning and Development

Amilcar Sanatan – L Anthony Watkins Award for Advocacy

Kashta Ome – Glenn Wilson Award for IR Excellence

Joan Underwood – HRMATT HR Regional Champion Award (Individual)

El Dorado Offshore – HRMATT HR Regional Champion Award (Organisation)

Angostura Holdings Ltd – Coreen Jones Award for Best Place to Work

Caron Greaves – HRMATT Volunteer of the Year Award

