Festive Five Futsal quarter-finals on Friday in Maloney

D'Originals will play Jesus Youths on Friday in the Maloney Festive Five Futsal quarter-final home classic. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Four local teams and four Venezuelan teams will compete in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Festive Five Futsal Christmas Cup, at the Maloney Indoor Complex.

Atletic FC, despite being defeated 3-1 by Jesus Youths on the last matchday, managed to advance as first in group B.

In the quarter-finals, Atletic will play Wolf Pack who secured their classification by beating El Chapo 6-4 to finish fourth in group A.

Jesus Youths will face D'Original in the quarter-finals in one of the local classics.

The winners of these matches will meet in the semifinals.

In the other bracket, the duel of Venezuelan teams Guerreros and Delta Tachira will attract attention. Delta Tachira managed to advance to the quarter-finals by beating Police United 8-3 thanks to three goals from Moises Pacheco. Guerreros had already secured second place in group A.

In the last game of the quarter-finals, Galacticos will face Ten Stars.

The quarter-finals will be played on Friday at 7pm. On Saturday there will be the semi-finals and on Sunday the grand final.