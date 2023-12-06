Essential role of swift justice

Rushton Paray -

THE EDITOR: As a dedicated Member of Parliament, I write to address a critical issue at the heart of our nation’s security and well-being: the necessity of swift justice as an effective deterrent against crime.

In our continuous efforts to legislate and provide tools for law enforcement, we must acknowledge a fundamental truth: No amount of legislation or advanced tools can make a significant impact on crime if the operators of our justice system fail to provide our citizens with swift justice.

The effectiveness of our legal system is not just measured by the laws we pass or the resources we allocate. It is fundamentally dependent on how quickly and fairly these laws are implemented and justice is dispensed.

In TT, a delay in justice serves not only as a denial of justice but also indirectly encourages criminality, by creating a perception of impunity.

Therefore, it is imperative that the Keith Rowley administration takes decisive action to address the systemic inefficiencies plaguing our justice system. This involves tackling issues like prolonged court delays, inadequate staffing, insufficient training, and a shortfall in modern technological aids. Such reforms are essential to streamline our judicial processes and enhance the efficiency of our justice operators.

As a parliamentarian with a focus on matters of trade and industry, finance and the economy, digital transformation, tourism and energy, I understand the importance of an effective justice system for national development. I urge our government to recognise that the strength of our legal system lies in its operators – the judges, lawyers, police officers, and administrative staff. They must be equipped, through training and resources, to perform their duties with the highest level of efficiency and ethical standards.

Swift justice is more than a legal ideal; it is a practical deterrent to crime. It sends a strong message to potential offenders that the justice system in TT is vigilant, competent, and quick in its response. Moreover, it fosters public confidence in our legal system, encouraging co-operation with law enforcement, which is vital for a robust and effective justice system.

In conclusion, while legislation and technological advancements are crucial, they are insufficient on their own. The Government must prioritise the resolution of issues faced by operators within our justice system, ensuring that our citizens are served with the swift justice they rightly deserve. Only then can we truly deter crime and uphold the rule of law in our esteemed nation.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro