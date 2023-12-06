Deon Lendore Foundation launched in honour of late runner

Chrispina Edmund (L) mother of the late TT runner Deon Lendore reacts after being presented with a bouquet during the launch of the Deon Lendore Foundation, at the Hyatt Regency, on Tuesday. - ROGER JACOB

"LONG live Deon Lendore." These were the words of TT track and field athlete Jereem Richards at the launch of the Deon Lendore Foundation at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Tuesday.

Lendore, a former TT track and field athlete, died in a car accident in Texas, US in January 2022. He was 29. Lendore was a specialist in the 400m event who represented TT at the Olympic Games.

Following his death, Lendore's mother Chrispina Edmund asked for a foundation in her son's memory to help the next generation of TT athletes. Almost two years later, Edmund got her wish as the Deon Lendore Foundation was launched.

The foundation is expected to start benefiting local athletes in 2024 with the targeted age group being between 14 and 17.

Richards, who competed alongside Lendore for years, was not there in person because he is based in the US. In a video shown during the launch, Richards said Lendore was a helpful person and it was fitting that this foundation would support others. "I think the foundation is a really good initiative because it embodies what Deon stood for...Deon would always be there to give advice.

"I feel like someone like Deon Lendore is a once-in-a-lifetime type of person and somebody like him should never be forgotten...let the legacy of Deon Lendore live on forever. We should never forget the type of person he was and what he has done for the country...long live Deon Lendore."

There are many former athletes, coaches and business people on the board, most being TT nationals based abroad. Former coach Michael Hinkson is the chairman, former TT athlete Andrew Bruce is the vice-chairman and Franklin Cumberbatch, a former athlete also, is the board's secretary. Treasurer Hilary Clarke will bring experience in the financial management field. The other members are Gail Emmanuel, Carlyle Bernard, Neville Charles and Dr Hilary Bernard – all with a passion for track and field.

Carlyle gave details on who will benefit from the programme. "Our initial programmes are directed to one – female athlete retention in TT. Two – US university entrance exam preparation."

The other goals of the foundation are mentorship, guiding TT students who are already enrolled in US universities and seeking sustained sponsorship, including from corporate TT and the Government.

Cumberbatch said the goal of the foundation is to raise US$3 million by the end of 2026.