Tobago woman chopped

The Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill, Toabgo. File photo -

Police are investigating an incident in which a Tobago woman was chopped by a man with whom she had previously had an argument.

A police report said the 30-year-old sanitation worker of Plymouth was at her vegetable mart on November 13 in Mason Hall when the man, whom she knew well, approached her with a cutlass and chopped her on her left wrist.

She was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where she was treated and discharged. She returned almost a month later on December 1 for a surgical procedure on her wrist. WPC Foster Bernard is continuing enquiries.